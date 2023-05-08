Man arrested for robbing person at knifepoint in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a robbery complaint on I-165 Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say the victim told them 46-year-old Jacob Casebier took money and property from them at knifepoint.

They say Casebier then forced the victim out of the vehicle a few miles north of the Ohio County line.

According to authorities, Hartford Police and Ohio County deputies were able to find the victim’s property and the weapon used in the crime at Casebier’s house.

Casebier was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

46-year-old Jacob Casebier (Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)

