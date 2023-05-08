INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 66 for traffic signal installations

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are being planned for parts of State Road 66 near Evansville.

According to a release, that’s expected to begin Monday, May 16.

Officials say crews will begin periodic east and westbound lane closures for SR 66 at Grimm Road.

They say the restrictions are to allow for the installation of temporary traffic signals at the intersection.

The release shows the signal installation is expected to last through mid-June.

