IACP hosts PIO Midyear conference in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The International Association of Chiefs of Police hosted its Public Information Officers Midyear National Conference in Evansville.

The conference is set to bring together public information officers from across the country to discuss best practices and case studies around social media, strategies, crisis communications and much more.

The conference is designed to provide attendees with tools to engage with their communities in new and emerging ways.

Information and Education Specialist for the Maui Police Department, Alana Pico, spoke on how important this conference is for officers.

”It’s just truly important to have public information officers to be able to disseminate the necessary information from the police departments,” says Pico. “You know with the ongoing investigation, to bridge that gap with the community and just be able to give that transparency that they desperately want and need.”

Officials say local leaders also attended this year’s event.

