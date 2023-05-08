Birthday Club
Hardiman reaches plea deal in federal Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office arrests

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the three people arrested by federal authorities in connection to the Pigeon Township Trustee’s Office has pleaded guilty to two of his charges.

Court documents show, as part of plea deal, Terrance Hardiman pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering.

The other charges were dismissed.

Officials say the wire fraud charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

They say the money laundering charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and at $500,000 fine.

The other two arrested are the Trustee, Mariama Wilson, and township office employee William Payne

Authorities say Hardiman is a contractor hired by Wilson and Payne to remodel homeless shelter.

They say Hardiman agreed to overcharge the Trustee’s Office with inflated invoices. He would then take the extra money and hand and hand it off to Wilson and Payne.

Investigators say $38,000 was stolen.

Records do not yet show a sentencing date.

Wilson and Payne’s trials are set for July 10.

