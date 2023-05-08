Birthday Club
Habitiat for Humanity to host blood drive in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County will be hosting a community blood drive this coming Friday in Owensboro.

According to a press release, the blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2930 West 4th Street.

Officials say Habitat is hosting the blood drive as a way to give back to the community as they kick off ticket sales for their Habitat Hut Raffle.

All donors must be at lease 17-years-old or 16-years-old with parental consent and weigh at least 115 pounds.

Habitat officials say donors should eat a good meal prior to giving blood and have a valid photo ID to show the center staff.

The press release states while giving blood, Habitat will have tickets available for their Habitiat Hut Raffle. Purchases can be made with check, cash, or with PayPal or Venmo.

Officials say all donors will receive the “Bigfoot” t-shirt from the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Drive.

