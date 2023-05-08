Birthday Club
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to Co-Headline 'Jam at The Dam'

Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to co-headline 'Jam at The Dam' event
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to co-headline 'Jam at The Dam' event(The Eric Group)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials have announced that rock bands Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray will co-headline the Labor Day weekend ‘Jam at The Dam’.

According to a release, that event is on Saturday, September 2.

They say the event will also feature performances from special guests Tonic and Fastball.

Presale tickets can be bought in advance on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. and continues until 10 p.m.

Officials say you have to sign up for their newsletter to receive the presale ticket password. You can do that at BeaverDamAmp.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

A release shows VIP pre-show experience packages will also be available, but limited to 100 people.

That experience includes the following:

  • VIP early entry into the venue, where allowed
  • Exclusive pre-show Q&A with members of Gin Blossoms
  • Pre-show performance with members of Gin Blossoms
  • Group photo with Gin Blossoms
  • Exclusive VIP Gift
  • Specially designed tote bag
  • Official pre-show laminate
  • Merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public
  • Must also have ticket to the concert
  • Reserved table ticket holders (four seats) must purchase four VIP upgrades in order for entire table to attend the VIP pre-show experience
