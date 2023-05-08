Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper

Rickie Dupont, Jr.
Rickie Dupont, Jr.(dreamchopper.com)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in the semi-finals of a national competition to win a dream chopper custom made by Orange County Choppers.

As of Monday afternoon, Rickie Dupont, Jr., is placing fourth out of 12 semi-finalists.

Dupont is a little person, so he needs a motorcycle that will stay upright when stopped, without putting his feet down.

His dream is to have a custom bike with two rear wheels close together, but doesn’t look like a trike.

If he wins, Dupont says he would love to ride down to South Florida. His second trip would be all the way to California.

The Dream Chopper contest raises money with votes.

Those funds go to Hope for the Warriors, which is an organization to support service members, veterans, and military families.

Voting ends May 11 at 8 p.m. Central.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity
Habitiat for Humanity to host blood drive in Owensboro
Michael Rosenbaum on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Newburgh native in new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie
Crews clearing concrete on E. Division Street in Evansville
UE selling land in area of former ball fields
Mesker Park Zoo's Humbolt penguin chick in May 2023
Zoo gives another update on penguin chick