Evansville man hoping to win custom chopper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in the semi-finals of a national competition to win a dream chopper custom made by Orange County Choppers.

As of Monday afternoon, Rickie Dupont, Jr., is placing fourth out of 12 semi-finalists.

Dupont is a little person, so he needs a motorcycle that will stay upright when stopped, without putting his feet down.

His dream is to have a custom bike with two rear wheels close together, but doesn’t look like a trike.

If he wins, Dupont says he would love to ride down to South Florida. His second trip would be all the way to California.

The Dream Chopper contest raises money with votes.

Those funds go to Hope for the Warriors, which is an organization to support service members, veterans, and military families.

Voting ends May 11 at 8 p.m. Central.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.