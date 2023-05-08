Birthday Club
EPD searching for individuals responsible in Saturday night shooting

Evansville police are continuing to look for those responsible for shooting two teenagers.
Evansville police are continuing to look for those responsible for shooting two teenagers.
By Robinson Miles
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are continuing to look for the people responsible for shooting two teenagers Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the 600 block of Monroe Avenue. Police say one of the victims, 15-year-old Damarion Stanley, later died.

Officials say at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Evansville’s central dispatch received multiple calls about the same incident.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found 15-year-old Damarion Stanley who was having trouble breathing. He later died in the hospital.

Officials say police also went to a hospital after reports of a 17-year-old with a wound where a bullet grazed his head. Police confirmed the two teenagers were victims of the same shooting.

Police say cases with minors can be especially hard on officers.

“It’s horrible because most of us have children of our own, and to see these kids go through this, and the parents, it’s awful,” said EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett.

Police say the investigation is still active and no arrests have been made. They say they’re looking for three black men who were dressed in all black and wearing latex gloves. Police say this is looking like an isolated event.

Police say they’re working not only to catch the shooters, but also to keep these things from happening at all.

“Our goal is obviously to bring the subjects to justice, and we’d also like to have this to where this isn’t a problem anymore; with any age, but it’s really bad when you’re dealing with juveniles,” said Winsett.

Police say they need the public’s help to find those responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, reach out to the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

