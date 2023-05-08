EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a robbery on Sunday night.

EPD officials say the robbery happened on the 1600 block of Rheinhardt Avenue.

Police say detectives saw the suspects enter a home on the 200 block of West Oregon Street. After surrounding the home, officers asked the suspects to come outside, and EPD says they did so peacefully.

Officials tell 14 News the suspects are now being interviewed by detectives.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

We will update this story once more information is available.

