Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Early primary voting starts Thursday in Henderson

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Election Day in May 16 in Kentucky.

If you can’t make it to the polls that day, Henderson voters can head to the Chase Fulcher Archery Center on Garden Mile Road this Thursday through Saturday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On election day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

- Chase Fulcher Archery Center at 377 Garden Mile Road

- JKF Community Center at 515 S. Alvasia Street.

- Bend Gate Elementary School at 920 Bend Gate Road

- AB Chandler Elementary School at 11215 US 60 W.

- Niagara Elementary School at 13043 Highway 136 E.

- Spottsville Elementary School at 9190 US Highway 60 E.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike

Latest News

Cleanup at Morton Ave. warehouse after October fire
Work underway to cleanup Morton Ave. warehouse debris
46-year-old Jacob Casebier
Man arrested for robbing person at knifepoint in Ohio Co.
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to co-headline 'Jam at The Dam' event
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to Co-Headline ‘Jam at The Dam’
Terrance Hardiman
Hardiman reaches plea deal in federal Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office arrests