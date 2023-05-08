Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio

Tobie Ramsey
Tobie Ramsey(Clermont County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A pickup truck driver accused of plowing through a crowded patio in downtown Loveland Friday night turned himself in and will appear in court Monday, according to the Clermont County Jail.

Tobie Ramsey faces three charges after Loveland police say he barreled through the outdoor patio at Paxton’s Grill on West Loveland Avenue: Inducing panic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was booked into the jail around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and appeared in court a little more than 12 hours later.

On Monday, Ramsey pleaded not guilty to the charges, Clermont County court records show. The judge set his bond at $250,000 and as part of the bond, Ramsey is not allowed to drive, the documents explain.

The restaurant was hosting a special celebration for Cinco de Mayo, according to its Facebook page.

The crash knocked the patio awning down.

Multiple people suffered injuries described as minor, according to the Loveland Symmes Fire Department.

It was not clear Friday night whether the truck came into contact with anyone or whether the falling awning caused the injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Coroner releases name of 15-year-old murdered in Evansville
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
EPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike

Latest News

Mesker Park Zoo's Humbolt penguin chick in May 2023
Zoo gives another update on penguin chick
Early primary voting starts Thursday in Henderson
Cleanup at Morton Ave. warehouse after October fire
Work underway to cleanup Morton Ave. warehouse debris
46-year-old Jacob Casebier
Man arrested for robbing person at knifepoint in Ohio Co.
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to co-headline 'Jam at The Dam' event
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray to Co-Headline ‘Jam at The Dam’