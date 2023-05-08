EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Alert: Severe thunderstorms are possible through tonight.

Cloudy this morning...showers and thunderstorms along with torrential rainfall. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temps climb into the lower 80. We have a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this morning then again tonight as a cold front pushes through the area. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely as temperatures drop into the lower 60s. The primary storm concerns are damaging winds and large hail. We have a low tornado threat through tonight.

Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny and less humid with high temps in the upper 70s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cool as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny with high temps near 80-degrees.

