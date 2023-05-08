EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for possible severe storms this evening. Most of the Tri-State is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 PM.

Two rounds of storms moved through the Tri-State this morning, then the sun broke out this afternoon. That combination has left us with warm, muggy conditions that will feed additional thunderstorm development this evening. The storms will most likely start popping up in Illinois between 4 and 5 PM, then they will move south-southeast through the Tri-State this evening, pushing out of our region by about 10 or 11 PM.

We are under a Slight Risk of severe weather, which is a level 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means a few strong to severe storms are possible. Hail and heavy rain are the main concerns along with gusty winds and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado also cannot be completely ruled out, but our tornado threat is low.

Once these storms move out, our weather will quiet down for a couple of days. Tuesday will start out Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with morning lows in the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

Warmer weather arrives for the second half of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Thursday through Mother’s Day. A few scattered showers and storms are also possible each day. Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather Thursday through Sunday, but we will update you if that changes as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.