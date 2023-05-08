Aces Softball beaten by Northern Iowa for third straight day

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Northern Iowa pitcher Kailyn Packard fanned nine batters and allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work to pace the Panthers to a 9-1 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Sunday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Another quick start saw UNI grab a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Addison McElrath capped off the scoring with a 2-run double. Evansville cut into the deficit in the top of the second when Zoe Frossard singled to bring in Alexa Davis. Davis was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame before stealing second and scoring on Frossard’s 1-out hit.

In the bottom of the third, UNI put the game out of reach with six runs scoring, all with two outs. Following a walk and a single, Brooke Snider launched a 3-run shot to left center. Another RBI single, coupled with two bases loaded walks, extended the lead to 9-1.

That would be the final score after five innings. Megan Brenton made the start with all nine runs being charged to her. She threw 2 2/3 innings. Erin Kleffman tossed a scoreless 1 1/3 frames. UE picked up one hit on the day with Frossard picking up a single. Northern Iowa had seven hits in the game.

Following Sunday’s slate of Missouri Valley Conference games, the seedings for the conference tournament will be announced.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.