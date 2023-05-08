Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aces Softball beaten by Northern Iowa for third straight day

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Northern Iowa pitcher Kailyn Packard fanned nine batters and allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work to pace the Panthers to a 9-1 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Sunday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Another quick start saw UNI grab a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.  Addison McElrath capped off the scoring with a 2-run double.  Evansville cut into the deficit in the top of the second when Zoe Frossard singled to bring in Alexa Davis.  Davis was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame before stealing second and scoring on Frossard’s 1-out hit.

In the bottom of the third, UNI put the game out of reach with six runs scoring, all with two outs.  Following a walk and a single, Brooke Snider launched a 3-run shot to left center.  Another RBI single, coupled with two bases loaded walks, extended the lead to 9-1.

That would be the final score after five innings.  Megan Brenton made the start with all nine runs being charged to her.  She threw 2 2/3 innings.  Erin Kleffman tossed a scoreless 1 1/3 frames.  UE picked up one hit on the day with Frossard picking up a single.  Northern Iowa had seven hits in the game.

Following Sunday’s slate of Missouri Valley Conference games, the seedings for the conference tournament will be announced.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting scene in Evansville
Police: 2 teens shot in Evansville, 1 dead
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Amber May
Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say
Roger Greathouse Jr.
Man accused of dealing meth after traffic stop
Jordan Gonzales
Deputies: Driver takes off after woman falls out of pick up truck and hits her head

Latest News

Purple Aces baseball
Illinois State salvages series finale, with 7-2 win over UE Baseball
Tri-State football players show off skills at Midwest Football Academy
Tri-State football players show off skills at Midwest Football Academy
Tri-State football players show off skills at Midwest Football Academy
Tri-State football players show off skills at Midwest Football Academy
Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off...
Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week