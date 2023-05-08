Birthday Club
2023 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival lineup officially released

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers have officially released the lineup for the upcoming W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival.

According to their website, that event is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 14, and run until Saturday, June 17.

The free four-day event will feature 17 performances.

The festival will kickoff those performances with End of the Line, Ally Venable, and Southern Avenue on June 14 at 5 p.m.

You can see the full festival lineup in the photo below, or by visiting handyblues.org.

2023 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival lineup officially released
2023 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival lineup officially released(Handy Blues Organizers)

