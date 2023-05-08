HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers have officially released the lineup for the upcoming W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival.

According to their website, that event is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 14, and run until Saturday, June 17.

The free four-day event will feature 17 performances.

The festival will kickoff those performances with End of the Line, Ally Venable, and Southern Avenue on June 14 at 5 p.m.

You can see the full festival lineup in the photo below, or by visiting handyblues.org.

2023 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival lineup officially released (Handy Blues Organizers)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.