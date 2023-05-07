UE & USI hold graduation ceremonies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Commencements were held for UE and USI students Saturday in Evansville.

UE’s ceremony was held at the Ford Center.

President Pietruszkiewicz highlighted the obstacles the class faced including the Covid-19 pandemic.

For some students, this ceremony is the end of their college career and school career. For students like Nicole Tucker, the ceremony today was a surreal feeling.

”I’m really excited to graduate. I am used to always being in school, but I’m excited to get out into the real world and do some hands on work. It doesn’t feel real, but I feel there’s been so much buildup to this day, so I’m excited for it to finally be here and walk across the stage,” said Tucker.

Tucker tells us she’ll be off to Green Bay after graduation, where she’ll be interning with the Packers as an activations intern.

USI’s ceremonies Saturday included their science, engineering and education graduates.

The University has been holding commencement ceremonies for different schools the past few days.

