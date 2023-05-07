Birthday Club
Tri-State football players show off skills at Midwest Football Academy

By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It may be the offseason for football, but players from fourth grade to juniors in high school were putting in some serious work this weekend.

The Midwest Football Academy hosted its spring college showcase camp at Mater Dei High School on Sunday. The MFA camps offer football skills training for kids of all ages and any position.

Over a dozen college football coaches were on hand to watch over 100 kids around the area as they ran through drills and worked on their games.

“Our youth kids are always just working on all the fundamentals of football, but the high school kids are gonna work position-specific to get better and compete and show these coaches what they can do,” said Andy Owen, owner of Midwest Football Academy. “There’s been a lot of hard work these last three weeks at our camps, and today’s a great opportunity for them to show the work they’ve put in. NCAA Division I, NAIA, Division II, Division III, FCS college coaches, so it’s a great day and a lot of info gets passed on to all these schools. Hopefully, these kids can continue the great game that they love, and we also emphasize a little about being a good student.”

Owen and Memorial assistant football coach Chad Rupp have been running Midwest Football Academy for about 10 years now.

