Storms to kick off a rainy week

(WFIE) - Rain will move in Saturday night, including some potentially severe thunderstorms, and will stretch into Sunday morning.

A nearby low-pressure system along with a series of warm fronts will ensure clouds and rain are never too far away this week.

After peaking at 80° today, our high temperatures will stay in the low 80s this week, and our lows will stay in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

All the rain doesn’t mean it will be cooler, our high and low temperatures are expected to be 5-10 degrees higher than our average for this time of year.

