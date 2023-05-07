Birthday Club
Storms to kick off a rainy week

Newscast recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Rain will move in Saturday night, including some potentially severe thunderstorms, and will stretch into Sunday morning.

A nearby low-pressure system along with a series of warm fronts will ensure clouds and rain are never too far away this week.

After peaking at 80° today, our high temperatures will stay in the low 80s this week, and our lows will stay in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

All the rain doesn’t mean it will be cooler, our high and low temperatures are expected to be 5-10 degrees higher than our average for this time of year.

