Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owner found for ring lost in tornado

(Steve Mehling WFIE)
By Steve Mehling
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on a story we brought you Friday.

The last missing item collected after December 10th’s deadly tornadoes has been claimed.

[Previous story: Is this your ring? The search continues for the owner of a Dawson Springs keepsake]

The 2005 class ring owner has been identified.

Our Steve Mehling spoke with the ring owner’s mother, who was able to identify characteristics of the ring that matched up to information we purposely withheld.

The ring was found on Hall Street in Dawson Springs following the tornado.

It was the last item the Dawson Springs Museum had to reunite with the owner after a year long journey.

We are going to be reuniting the ring with the owner this coming week at the Dawson Springs Museum.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, at Capitol riot
Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
People in Daviess County's LGBTQ+ community attended the latest Fiscal Court meeting.
Drag shows debated after Daviess Co. leaders exclude RiverPark Center from budget draft
Daniel Alvey
Man sentenced to 45 years after 2021 fatal shooting
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges

Latest News

Ky Derby event held at Ellis Park
Ellis Park holds Kentucky Derby event
Princeton Mayor Greg Wright and Mrs. Eva Darlene Fritz
Day proclaimed in Princeton for woman on her 100th birthday
100 block of Woodruff Lane in Beech Creek, Ky.
Muhlenberg Co. home destroyed by fire
Flags places at law enforcement members graves
Chief Deputy & wife place more than 130 flags on graves ahead of Law Enforcement Week