Owner found for ring lost in tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on a story we brought you Friday.

The last missing item collected after December 10th’s deadly tornadoes has been claimed.

[Previous story: Is this your ring? The search continues for the owner of a Dawson Springs keepsake]

The 2005 class ring owner has been identified.

Our Steve Mehling spoke with the ring owner’s mother, who was able to identify characteristics of the ring that matched up to information we purposely withheld.

The ring was found on Hall Street in Dawson Springs following the tornado.

It was the last item the Dawson Springs Museum had to reunite with the owner after a year long journey.

We are going to be reuniting the ring with the owner this coming week at the Dawson Springs Museum.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.