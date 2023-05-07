Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.
The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.
Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.
A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.
