‘I will miss her greatly:’ Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies

Virginia Moore
Virginia Moore(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear shared the news that Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore died on Saturday.

Moore delivered Team Kentucky updates alongside Beshear during the pandemic.

Beshear shared a statement to Twitter on Sunday.

“Kentucky, I have some heartbreaking news to share. Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday. Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic. She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times, so I hope you’ll join Britainy and me today in praying for all who loved her. I will miss her greatly, but as Virginia would remind us in our grief: We will get through this; we will get through this together. AB”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

