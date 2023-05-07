Flag dedication held in Perry Co. for fallen soldier

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Sergeant First Class Barry Jarvis died while serving his country in Afghanistan.

His brother Johnny Jarvis was overwhelmed with emotion when the honor and remember flag was presented to him on Saturday.

What was even more special was how the tribute was funded.

Students at Forest Park Middle School raised enough money for three flags to be distributed by the Honor and Remember organization.

They say the money was raised at football games and other school events.

”I love helping with stuff that’s very patriotic and with different veterans so to me this is very special,” said Elizabeth Kerkhoff, an eighth grade student at Forest Park.

Jarvis says he was overcome with gratitude once finding out the students raised money to help the military families honor their lost loved ones.

”All these people showed up in honor of one of our fallen soldiers who happened to be my brother,” Jarvis said. “For them to do this, it’s unbelievable.”

Jarvis will receive one flag that has his brother’s name on it and one without his name.

He says the one without his name he’ll be flying at his home while keeping the one with his name in the house.

Picture of Sgt. 1st Class Barry Jarvis (Steve Mehling WFIE)

