Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Flag dedication held in Perry Co. for fallen soldier

Flag dedication held in Perry Co. for fallen soldier
By Steve Mehling
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Sergeant First Class Barry Jarvis died while serving his country in Afghanistan.

His brother Johnny Jarvis was overwhelmed with emotion when the honor and remember flag was presented to him on Saturday.

What was even more special was how the tribute was funded.

Students at Forest Park Middle School raised enough money for three flags to be distributed by the Honor and Remember organization.

They say the money was raised at football games and other school events.

”I love helping with stuff that’s very patriotic and with different veterans so to me this is very special,” said Elizabeth Kerkhoff, an eighth grade student at Forest Park.

Jarvis says he was overcome with gratitude once finding out the students raised money to help the military families honor their lost loved ones.

”All these people showed up in honor of one of our fallen soldiers who happened to be my brother,” Jarvis said. “For them to do this, it’s unbelievable.”

Jarvis will receive one flag that has his brother’s name on it and one without his name.

He says the one without his name he’ll be flying at his home while keeping the one with his name in the house.

Picture of Sgt. 1st Class Barry Jarvis
Picture of Sgt. 1st Class Barry Jarvis(Steve Mehling WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, at Capitol riot
Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Holiday Drive In opening for season
Holiday Drive In opening for season

Latest News

UE & USI hold graduation ceremonies
UE & USI hold graduation ceremonies
Generic police lights
Police on scene of shooting in Evansville
Flag dedication held in Perry Co. for fallen soldier
Flag dedication held in Perry Co. for fallen soldier
Police: Stolen ID, credit cards found in stolen car after chase ends in crash
Police: Stolen ID, credit cards found in stolen car after chase ends in crash