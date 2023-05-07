Birthday Club
EPD: Woman arrest on multiple drug charges and falsifying information

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say that a woman was arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges after giving police a fake name.

According to an affidavit, police were patrolling Kentucky Avenue area around 3:30 p.m. when they spotted a woman, later identified as Jennifer Hamlett, on Ravenswood Drive.

Police say they received a tip that Hamlett, who had a felony warrant, was staying on Ravenswood Drive.

Officials say when police stopped Hamlett, they asked her what her name was to which she told them that her name was Stacy Smith.

Police say they were able to identify her as Jenner Hamlett and placed her in handcuffs.

Officials say during a search to arrest, officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, and narcotic paraphernalia in her bag. Hamlett has a prior conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

Police say Hamlett was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with four counts of drug possession and a falsifying information statement.

