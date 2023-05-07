EPD: Man charged on multiple drug charges after running from officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say an Evansville man fled on foot while police were trying to arrest him on drug charges.

According to an affidavit, officers were patrolling the 1100 block of Washington Avenue when they saw two men in the area.

Police say one of the men was Anthony Watkins, who possibly had a felony warrant.

Officials say when police got out of their vehicle, Watkins fled west on foot through a neighbors yard.

Police say when they gave commands for Watkins to stop, he refused. When police told him they were going to tase, him he continued to run.

Officials say police failed to hit Watkins with the taser and failed to stop him.

Police say a good Samaritan punched Watkins square in the jaw when they saw police chasing after him.

Officials say during a search they found Watkins was in possession of meth, fentanyl and a syringe. He was also found to have one felony warrant out for his arrest and one misdemeanor warrant.

Police say Walker was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on three counts of drug possession and resisting law enforcement.

