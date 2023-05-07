Ellis Park holds Kentucky Derby event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For those who didn’t want to fight the big crowds at Churchill, Ellis Park was the perfect place to go to enjoy the Derby.

There were plenty of Derby hats, mint juleps, and food to enjoy, and of course, plenty of televisions to watch the big race.

Fans we spoke with, were playing the horses, and having a great time.

“I’m here every year for the big race, the Derby. I wasn’t up to par, doing a hat this year. I did every year, but this year I didn’t, and she said well, I’ll bring you a hat. I haven’t had a winner, but I’ve had fun with this hat,” said Shirley Campbell.

“I’m new to this area, so I have friends who are very into the Derby, so they’re kind of getting me into it. I love the whole spirit of the Derby, getting out and about, dressing up, the horses, the racing,” said Nickie Bolling.

Now that Derby day has passed, Ellis Park will start planning, for its summer meet.

