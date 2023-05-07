Dispatch: Roof of house catches fire after possible lightning strike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County dispatch, a structure fire broke out after a possible lightning strike Sunday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:33 a.m. to a report of a house on fire due to lightning striking the roof at the 2900 block of Langston Drive.

Dispatch says the fire was tapped out and fire officials are still on scene.

We will update you as this story develops.

