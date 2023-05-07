Birthday Club
Day proclaimed in Princeton for woman on her 100th birthday

Princeton Mayor Greg Wright and Mrs. Eva Darlene Fritz
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright recognized Gibson County’s newest centenarian Saturday.

He says he spent some time with Mrs. Eva Darlene Fritz on her 100th birthday.

She attended Francisco High School the same time as Mayor Wright’s mom.

Saturday was proclaimed “Darlene Fritz Day” in the City of Princeton, Indiana.

