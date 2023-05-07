Day proclaimed in Princeton for woman on her 100th birthday

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright recognized Gibson County’s newest centenarian Saturday.

He says he spent some time with Mrs. Eva Darlene Fritz on her 100th birthday.

She attended Francisco High School the same time as Mayor Wright’s mom.

Saturday was proclaimed “Darlene Fritz Day” in the City of Princeton, Indiana.

