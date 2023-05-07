On alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning’s rain won’t be the end of storms today in the tri-state. A line of thunderstorms has generated severe thunderstorm warnings to our west, and even in some of our tri-state counties. We’re on alert for more severe thunderstorms which could hit later today and tomorrow morning. These could include damaging winds and large hail, and they also carry a low chance of tornadoes.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the rest of today, and we anticipate scattered storms starting up again in the early morning hours tomorrow. We expect those to clear around mid-day, though a row of storms will come back Monday evening before leaving relatively clear skies for the following couple days.

Rain should return in the back half of the week. We also expect our high temperatures to peak each day this week in the lower 80s, about 5-10 degrees above our average for this time of year.

