Aces Softball blanked by No. Iowa for second straight game

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Zoe Frossard had a perfect 2-for-2 showing from the plate in the University of Evansville’s 8-0 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday afternoon at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Frossard picked up two of the Purple Aces’ three hits with Lacy Smith adding one of her own. Making the start for UE was Mikayla Jolly. She threw two innings with seven runs, five earned, scoring. Erin Kleffman tossed the duration with one run scoring in 2 1/3 frames.

UNI wasted little time in taking the lead as Mya Dodge launched a 2-run home run with two outs in the first to put her squad on top. The Panthers did the most damage in the second with five runs scoring on three hits. Madison Parks hit a 2-run double to highlight the stretch with UNI extending its lead to 7-0.

Smith and Frossard picked up hits in the early innings while Alexa Davis drew a walk in the fourth. Davis stole second to get into scoring position before being stranded on base. Frossard added a bunt single in the top half of the fifth.

In the bottom of the 5th, Northern Iowa put the finishing touch on the 8-0 win with Maggie Erpelding scoring on a sacrifice fly to end the game. Pitcher Anna Wischnowski earned the win for UNI. She allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Tomorrow, the teams meet up at noon for the series finale.

