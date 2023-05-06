Birthday Club
Union County’s Kris Hughes signs NLI with Louisville Football

By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, KY. (WFIE) - College signing season has been underway now for a couple weeks, and there was another on Friday, down at Union County High School.

The Braves’ dynamic football star, Kris Hughes, signed his national letter of intent, to continue his education and football career at Louisville. Hughes played varsity all four years at Union County, posting career marks of 132 catches, 65 touchdowns, and over 4,200 total offensive yards.

“It’s closer to home -- it’s my hometown, and I look kind of good in red because I like red. It was my grandpa’s favorite college, and it became mine,” said Hughes. “I went to a bunch of camps, and they saw me. They liked what they saw on my film, and I put up good numbers. I just got to go there and give it all I got and give 100%, show up everyday ready to work. I’ve always known I wanted to play football, I just had to put my mind to it and chase my dream.”

According to Hughes’ mother Brandi and the school, Hughes is the first Union County football player to ever sign with a power five school.

