Police: Stolen ID, credit cards found in stolen car after chase ends in crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new information in a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to stop a car because it was reported stolen in Owensboro.

They say as the driver tried to get away, he turned onto Blackford from South Weinbach. That’s when they say he ran into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Evansville Police say they helped with the investigation, and there were several bags belonging to the suspect inside the car.

They say bank documents, mail, credit cards, and identification cards for 20 different people from Evansville and Owensboro were found inside.

We’ve reached out to see if the suspect is out of the hospital and to find out what charges he’ll be facing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.