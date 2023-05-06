Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Stolen ID, credit cards found in stolen car after chase ends in crash

(File image - Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new information in a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to stop a car because it was reported stolen in Owensboro.

They say as the driver tried to get away, he turned onto Blackford from South Weinbach. That’s when they say he ran into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Evansville Police say they helped with the investigation, and there were several bags belonging to the suspect inside the car.

They say bank documents, mail, credit cards, and identification cards for 20 different people from Evansville and Owensboro were found inside.

We’ve reached out to see if the suspect is out of the hospital and to find out what charges he’ll be facing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, at Capitol riot
Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
People in Daviess County's LGBTQ+ community attended the latest Fiscal Court meeting.
Drag shows debated after Daviess Co. leaders exclude RiverPark Center from budget draft
Daniel Alvey
Man sentenced to 45 years after 2021 fatal shooting
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Roger Greathouse Jr.
Man accused of dealing meth after traffic stop
Ronald Lemon (left) and Andrew Doalson (right)
EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges
Glass shattered in Princeton Dollar Tree break-in
Glass shattered in Princeton Dollar Tree break-in
Historic Newburgh Beer and Wine Festival returns Saturday