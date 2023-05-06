Birthday Club
Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot

Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, at Capitol riot
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro, Kentucky, man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

[Previous: Judge: Probable cause against Owensboro man accused of participating in Capitol riots]

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

[More: Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet]

The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

