Muhlenberg Co. home destroyed by fire

100 block of Woodruff Lane in Beech Creek, Ky.
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments were called late Friday night to a home in Muhlenberg County.

Greenville Fire Department officials say they were called to help Drakesboro and Beechmont for a fire in the 100 block of Woodruff Lane in Beech Creek.

They were on scene for nearly three hours.

Officials say nobody was hurt, but photos show the home was engulfed in flames.

