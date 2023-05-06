Man accused of dealing meth after traffic stop
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a convicted meth dealer has been caught doing it again.
They say 52-year-old Roger Greathouse, Jr., was pulled over late Friday morning on Highway 41 near Baseline.
Police say he was not cooperative, and after a K9 detected drugs, they found a large amount of meth, nearly $3,000 in cash, and some marijuana.
Officers say they average meth user takes about a gram a day, and Greathouse had nearly 20 times that.
He’s being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.
