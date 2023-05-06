Birthday Club
Man accused of dealing meth after traffic stop

Roger Greathouse Jr.
Roger Greathouse Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a convicted meth dealer has been caught doing it again.

They say 52-year-old Roger Greathouse, Jr., was pulled over late Friday morning on Highway 41 near Baseline.

Police say he was not cooperative, and after a K9 detected drugs, they found a large amount of meth, nearly $3,000 in cash, and some marijuana.

Officers say they average meth user takes about a gram a day, and Greathouse had nearly 20 times that.

He’s being held in jail on a $10,000 bond.

