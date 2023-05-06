Little Rock rallies in 9th inning, to defeat USI Baseball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball suffered a tough loss to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 4-3, to open a three-game series at the USI Baseball Field. USI watched its record go to 15-31 overall and 6-13 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while Little Rock is 26-17 overall, 11-5 OVC.

A pitcher’s duel through the first three-and-a-half frames before the Screaming Eagles put up the first run of the game in the fourth on a RBI-single freshman third baseman Caleb Niehaus (Newburgh, Indiana). USI upped the margin to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth when senior center fielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) scored from second when sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken (Venezuela) reached on an error up the middle.

The Trojans battled back to tie the score 2-2 with a pair of runs in the sixth before the Eagles regained the lead, 3-2, in the seventh. USI junior pinch runner/left fielder Steven Molinet (Elberfeld, Indiana) scored the Eagles’ third tally of the game when junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) hit into a double play with the bases loaded.

After USI got through a second-and-third jam in the Little Rock eighth, the Trojans broke through to take the 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth. The Eagles tried to rally and tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners on the corners with one out, only to see Little Rock shut the door on the 4-3 final.

On the mound, junior right-hander Carter Stamm (Jasper, Indiana) took the loss in relief. Stamm (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out three batters.

USI junior right-hander Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) started and got a tough no-decision. Robinson, who threw a season-high six innings, allowed two runs on six hits and four walks. He also struck out two in the six frames and 105 pitches.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The USI-Little Rock three-game series continues Saturday with a 2 p.m. first pitch. The series is set to conclude Sunday with USI’s Senior Day and a noon start. USI’s nine seniors will be honored at 11:30 a.m. with an on-field ceremony.

