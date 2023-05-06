KWC Golfer Tyler Nickol named to G-MAC All-Conference Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Tyler Nickol, who has played as Kentucky Wesleyan’s #1 golfer the past two years, has been named to the G-MAC All-Conference Team. He is the first all-conference honoree for Head Coach Ken Badylak since Christian Tooley and Carter Dodson made it in 2017-18.

The Avon, Indiana native held a season scoring average of 74.03, and scored nine of his 29 rounds at par or better. He notched five top-15 finishes, four of which were inside the top seven. His season was highlighted by a 3rd place finish at McKendree, a 4th place finish at Cedarville, and a 7th place finish at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. In a field full of top-25 teams, Nickol finished 25th at the Saint Leo Invitational with a 54-hole total of 1 over par.

Nickol ranks 39th in the region in score vs. par (+2.21) and 42nd overall in adjusted scoring average (+2.43).

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.