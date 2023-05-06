K9 trials happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United States Police Canine Association is hosting the “National Detector Dog Trials in Evansville.

They’ll be meeting at the downtown Double Tree hotel Sunday through Wednesday.

Police say more than 130 first responders and judges will be here with 63 of America’s very best detection dogs and handlers.

Also, Monday through Wednesday, The International Association of Chiefs of Police Public Information Officers will hold their Midyear Conference in Evansville.

Police say they expecting close to 100 law enforcement representatives from agencies all over the United States.

This is addition to the SWAT Challenge on Saturday.

