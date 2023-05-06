Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

K9 trials happening in Evansville

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United States Police Canine Association is hosting the “National Detector Dog Trials in Evansville.

They’ll be meeting at the downtown Double Tree hotel Sunday through Wednesday.

Police say more than 130 first responders and judges will be here with 63 of America’s very best detection dogs and handlers.

Also, Monday through Wednesday, The International Association of Chiefs of Police Public Information Officers will hold their Midyear Conference in Evansville.

Police say they expecting close to 100 law enforcement representatives from agencies all over the United States.

This is addition to the SWAT Challenge on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Car in wet concrete in downtown Evansville
Police: Driver passes barricades, ends up sunk in wet concrete in Downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a crash...
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Evansville

Latest News

Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, at Capitol riot
Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot
WFIE Traffic Alert
Cross drain work starting Monday in Beaver Dam
Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary
Farewell reception held for Francisco Elementary
Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary
Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary