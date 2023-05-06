Birthday Club
Historic Newburgh Beer and Wine Festival returns Saturday

(WVIR)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After a three-year-hiatus, the Beer and Wine Festival is back in Newburgh.

The Historic Newburgh Beer and Wine Festival starts in Newburgh from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is being held at the Old Lock and Dam area.

Newburgh Police say French Island Trail will be close to thru traffic from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be live music throughout the day at the Allen Family Amphitheater and food trucks on site.

You can also catch the Kentucky Derby live on a big screen TV on the riverfront.

General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $50.

To purchase tickets for this event, click here.

