Heyer tosses perfect game, to take down Aces Softball

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Northern Iowa pitcher Samantha Heyer tossed a perfect game on Friday to lead the Panthers to an 8-0 victory over the University of Evansville softball team at the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Heyer struck out 10 Purple Aces batters in the contest. Sydney Weatherford made the start for Evansville with seven runs, six earned, scoring in four innings. Paige McAllister recorded the final two outs of the game.

Following a scoreless opening frame, the Panthers plated a run on a UE error in the second. Two more runs scored in the third before four crossed the plate in the fourth to make it 7-0. Daryn Lamprecht had an RBI double in the frame.

In the fifth, UNI put the finishing touches on the win as their 8th run crossed the plate on a Madison Parks single to seal the 8-0 win.

On Saturday, the squads meet up for a 2 p.m. game.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.