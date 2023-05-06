Glass shattered in Princeton Dollar Tree break-in

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Gibson County Sheriff’s Office officials, the Dollar Tree in Princeton is closed after an apparent break-in.

Police confirm that the call came in at 8 a.m. of a report of a break-in Saturday morning at Dollar Tree.

Pictures below confirm that the glass of the front door was shattered.

We’ve reached out to Dollar Tree officials and are waiting to hear back with more information.

As of now there is no word on when the store will reopen.

