Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary

Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary
Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary(Small Town Living Magazine)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, Francisco Elementary School is closing at the end of the school year, and Thursday night, many former students and staff met to say farewell at a reception.

They were given the chance to walk the halls and share stories with each other.

One former student says it’s a place of memories of small town life and attention from teachers not all schools can give this day and age.

[Former: Board votes to close Francisco Elementary School]

Here are some photos shared with us by Small Town Living Magazine.

Caption

Starting next school year, Oakland City Elementary will be for pre-k through second grade. Barton will be for third through fifth grades, and sixth through eighth will go to Wood Memorial Junior High.

Officials say no decisions have been made about the future of the Francisco Elementary building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Car in wet concrete in downtown Evansville
Police: Driver passes barricades, ends up sunk in wet concrete in Downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a crash...
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Evansville

Latest News

Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary
Farewell reception held for Francisco Elementary
Neighbors and developer deal with pothole problems
Neighbors and developer dealing with pothole problem
Bow-Wow Bonanza happening this weekend
Evansville Obedience Club holding Bow-Wow Bonaza
2005 class ring belonging to 'Leann' at West Hopkins Accelerated School in Nebo, KY.
Is this your ring? The search continues for the owner of a Dawson Springs keepsake