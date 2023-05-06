Farewell reception held at Francisco Elementary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, Francisco Elementary School is closing at the end of the school year, and Thursday night, many former students and staff met to say farewell at a reception.

They were given the chance to walk the halls and share stories with each other.

One former student says it’s a place of memories of small town life and attention from teachers not all schools can give this day and age.

[Former: Board votes to close Francisco Elementary School]

Here are some photos shared with us by Small Town Living Magazine.

Starting next school year, Oakland City Elementary will be for pre-k through second grade. Barton will be for third through fifth grades, and sixth through eighth will go to Wood Memorial Junior High.

Officials say no decisions have been made about the future of the Francisco Elementary building.

