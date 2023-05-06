EPD: Two men arrested on multiple drug dealing and possession charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two men were arrested on Interstate 64 on drug possession and drug dealing charges Friday night.

According to an affidavit, detectives with Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force saw a silver Ford Edge with an expired registration driving west on Interstate 64 towards Cynthiana Road around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say detectives found out through surveillance that Andrew Doalson could be the person driving the SUV, or would be a passenger inside.

Police say Doalson had an active felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County for probation violation, stemming from a prior meth possession arrest.

Officials say the SUV pulled over onto the shoulder and saw the driver, later identified as Ronald Lemon, exit and walk to the passenger side. The front passenger, later identified as Doalson, also got out the of SUV.

Police say when detectives approached the vehicle to take Doalson into custody, Lemon began to walk away. When Lemon was commanded to stop he then walked back towards the vehicle.

Officials say detectives placed Lemon and Doalson into custody. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after Doalson and Lemon laid on the ground.

Police say Lemon’s driver’s status was ran through and was he found to be suspended-prior on an Indiana ID card.

Officials say during a search of the SUV, they found multiple drugs in the glovebox that include meth, marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine and Klonopin.

Police say Doalson and Lemon were transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and both charged with two counts of drug possession and two counts of drug dealing. Lemon was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

