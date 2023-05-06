Birthday Club
EPD: Man attempts to escape police after arrest
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man attempted to escape police after he was arrested for having a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say they were called right before noon on Friday to the Felony Probation Office room 127 at the Civic Center in Evansville to take Derion Roach into custody.

Officials say Roach was placed into handcuffs and escorted to the bridge to begin his booking process. Once he was released from his handcuffs he began sending text messages on his phone to let his family know he was going to jail.

Police say as they were attempting to fill out the paperwork, Roach attempted to escape custody by running down the bridge towards the Civic Center door.

Officials say when Roach realized he couldn’t get out the door, he began to run towards police at full speed.

Police say they pulled out their taser, activated it and told Roach to get on the ground. Roach then stopped and ran towards the Misdemeanor Court door to try and escape again.

Police say they eventually caught up with Roach where he was ordered to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Officials say Roach was taken back to the bridge and where he then completed processing.

Police say Roach has also been charged with resisting law enforcement and escape, on top of his warrant arrest.

