Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Firearm stolen during robbery Friday morning

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a firearm was stolen from someone during a hold-up Friday morning.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Heidelbach Avenue and Franklin Street around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a hold-up in progress.

Officials say the caller told them that his son was robbed of his firearm and his cell phone during a hold-up.

Police say the caller told them his son was on his way to pick up a girl when he was approached by two men who grabbed his gun and his phone before fleeing the area.

Officials say officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who told them that the robbery took place at 4:15 a.m. and after he drove to his dad’s home.

The two male suspects have not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Daviess County's LGBTQ+ community attended the latest Fiscal Court meeting.
Drag shows debated after Daviess Co. leaders exclude RiverPark Center from budget draft
Daniel Alvey
Man sentenced to 45 years after 2021 fatal shooting
EPD investigating early Friday shooting near Lincoln School
EPD investigating early Friday shooting near Lincoln School
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
Naloxone vending machine placed outside Deaconess Midtown
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation

Latest News

Holiday Drive In opening for season
Holiday Drive In opening for season
Holiday Drive In opening for season
Holiday Drive In opening for season
3 day music festival underway in Dawson Springs
3 day music festival underway in Dawson Springs
‘First Friday’ returns to Haynies Corner
‘First Friday’ returns to Haynies Corner