EPD: Firearm stolen during robbery Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a firearm was stolen from someone during a hold-up Friday morning.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Heidelbach Avenue and Franklin Street around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a hold-up in progress.

Officials say the caller told them that his son was robbed of his firearm and his cell phone during a hold-up.

Police say the caller told them his son was on his way to pick up a girl when he was approached by two men who grabbed his gun and his phone before fleeing the area.

Officials say officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who told them that the robbery took place at 4:15 a.m. and after he drove to his dad’s home.

The two male suspects have not been identified at this time.

