Driver near 3.5x legal alcohol limit slams into curb in front of officer, police say

Amber May
Amber May(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they witnessed a drunk driver’s car nearly go airborne.

An officer says he was in the parking lot of Busler’s on N. Saint Joseph Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, when he heard a loud boom.

He says he looked up and saw a car run off the road and hit the curb. The officer says the trunk of the car went into the air.

Police say they spoke with the driver, 21-year-old Amber May.

They say she couldn’t figure out how to turn off the car and turned on the windshield wipers instead.

Police say she failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .272. That’s nearly three and a half times the legal alcohol limit.

