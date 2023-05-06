Birthday Club
Deputies: Driver takes off after woman falls out of pick up truck and hits her head

Jordan Gonzales
Jordan Gonzales(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A driver is accused of leaving a woman with a head injury after she fell out of the back of his pickup truck.

Vanderburgh County Deputies say 25-year-old Jordan Gonzales had been drinking with a couple in a barn on New Harmony Road.

They say he was driving them back up to the house, when he accelerated quickly.

Deputies say that caused the woman to fall and hit her head on the road.

They say Gonzales helped the woman’s husband carry her to the porch, but he then got back in his truck and took off.

He was later found at a home on Tulip Ave.

Deputies say he did fail field sobriety tests, but a portable breathalyzer showed him just under the legal limit.  A blood test was taken at the hospital.

Gonzales is facing several serious charges, and he’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

