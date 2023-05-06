Chief Deputy & wife place more than 130 flags on graves ahead of Law Enforcement Week

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime member of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy George Ballard, along with his wife Linda, are working to honor the officers in our area who have passed away.

Ahead of Law Enforcement Week, the Ballards are stopping at more than 130 tombstones throughout Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, Wabash, and Pike Counties to place flags.

Authorities say Sheriff Vanoven purchased the flags. They shared photos of some of the gravesites visited on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Flags places at law enforcement members graves (Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)

