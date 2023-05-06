Chief Deputy & wife place more than 130 flags on graves ahead of Law Enforcement Week
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime member of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy George Ballard, along with his wife Linda, are working to honor the officers in our area who have passed away.
Ahead of Law Enforcement Week, the Ballards are stopping at more than 130 tombstones throughout Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, Wabash, and Pike Counties to place flags.
Authorities say Sheriff Vanoven purchased the flags. They shared photos of some of the gravesites visited on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.