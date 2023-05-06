Charges filed again after drug and child neglect case had been dismissed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had drug and child neglect charges dropped is now back in jail on those same charges.

Jail officials tell us Nathan Dillon was booked Friday on a warrant. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

Court records show that warrant was issued April 20 for incidents that happened last July.

As we reported last July, Dillon was arrested along with Lacey Clark after a small child was found within reach of drugs, including fentanyl.

They say an older, bed ridden woman was found sitting in filth, and there was dog feces all over the floor of the home.

Clark was sentenced to probation, and the case against Dillon was dismissed in February.

Records show he’s now facing once again facing those same drug dealing and child neglect charges.

