Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe
2 arrested on child molesting and neglect charges
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
Some homeowners express concerns with property values increasing across Indiana
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
10 arrested on organized crime charges following 2021 drug investigation
Police: Shots fired during Evansville road rage incident
Mateo Rodriguez.
Evansville teen found guilty in deadly hit and run trial

Latest News

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer
Evansville’s city and faith leaders come together for National Day of Prayer
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Owensboro man’s horse set to race in Kentucky Derby
Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro
Homes planned to be built for first-time buyers in Owensboro