Water shut off in Island, Ky; Highway 138 closed

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Island, Kentucky, is without water.

Officials say the water crew had to turn it off to work on a line at Highway 138 East, down by Seymour Farms.

Officials are unsure when the water will be turned on.

They say crew have worked throughout Thursday and Friday.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Officials say Highway 138 will be closed until further notice.

